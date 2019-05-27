Ayushmann Khurrana dons an intense, moustachioed look in Article 15 first look poster
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a cop in Article 15 that is directed by Anubhav Sinha, check out the first poster here.
The first official poster of Article 15 is out and Ayushmann Khurrana looks quite intense in the picture that is a closeup of his cop avatar. Sharing the poster, Ayushmann tweeted, “Farq bahut kar liya, ab farq layenge. #Article15Teaser out today @anubhavsinha @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany #ManojPahwa #IshaTalwar #nassar @sayanigupta @Mdzeeshanayyub #BenarasMediaWorks.”
फर्क बहुत कर लिया , अब फर्क लाएंगे#Article15— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 27, 2019
Teaser out today@anubhavsinha @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany #ManojPahwa #IshaTalwar #nassar @sayanigupta @Mdzeeshanayyub #BenarasMediaWorks pic.twitter.com/zpMZq6fNBH
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film talks of Article 15 of the Indian Constitution that prohibits discrimination by the state against any citizen on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth. It stars Ayushmann as a cop.
Pictures from the sets of the film had earlier revealed Ayushmann’s looks as he donned the uniform for the film.
View this post on Instagram
Today was a true test of my love for my craft. We are in the middle of shooting Article 15, being directed by the super talented Anubhav Sinha. Yesterday, we had a challenging day - a shot required us to enter into a swamp and do a gripping scene. We realised that the swamp was filled with leeches only when we were in the middle of the shot! I would like to salute my brave team of investigative officers (it’s an honour to act with these talented actors) for finishing the scene despite a vicious leech attack! @anubhavsinhaa hum aapke liye khoon bahane ko tayaar hain. #Article15
Talking about the film, Ayushmann had earlier said, “I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. Anubhav Sinha is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved Mulk. It is the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on Article 15.”
Article 15 brings together Anubhav and Ayushmann for the first time. While Ayushmann was last seen in Badhaai Ho that impressed both the audience and the critics, Anubhav’s last outing was the critically acclaimed Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk.
Article 15 also features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
Produced by Benaras Media Works, the film went on floors from March 1 in Lucknow and was wrapped earlier last month. It will hit theatres on June 28.
May 27, 2019