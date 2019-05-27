Ayushmann Khurrana dons an intense, moustachioed look in Article 15 first look poster

The first official poster of Article 15 is out and Ayushmann Khurrana looks quite intense in the picture that is a closeup of his cop avatar. Sharing the poster, Ayushmann tweeted, “Farq bahut kar liya, ab farq layenge. #Article15Teaser out today @anubhavsinha @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany #ManojPahwa #IshaTalwar #nassar @sayanigupta @Mdzeeshanayyub #BenarasMediaWorks.”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film talks of Article 15 of the Indian Constitution that prohibits discrimination by the state against any citizen on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth. It stars Ayushmann as a cop.

Pictures from the sets of the film had earlier revealed Ayushmann’s looks as he donned the uniform for the film.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann had earlier said, “I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. Anubhav Sinha is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved Mulk. It is the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on Article 15.”

Article 15 brings together Anubhav and Ayushmann for the first time. While Ayushmann was last seen in Badhaai Ho that impressed both the audience and the critics, Anubhav’s last outing was the critically acclaimed Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk.

Article 15 also features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Produced by Benaras Media Works, the film went on floors from March 1 in Lucknow and was wrapped earlier last month. It will hit theatres on June 28.

First Published: May 27, 2019 12:07 IST