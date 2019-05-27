Kiara Advani ‘can’t wait to start shooting’ her first female-centric film, Indoo Ki Jawani

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has bagged her latest film, Indoo Ki Jawani and it will her first female-centric movie.

Announcing the film, the producer of the movie Emmay Entertainment tweeted, “It’s a Match! ♥️ We are glad to announce our next with @Advani_Kiara, #IndooKiJawani to be directed by @AbirSenguptaa. Watch this space for more.” Touted to be a comedy, the film will be directed by Bengali director Abir Sengupta, who makes his Bollywood debut with the film .

“’Indoo Ki Jawani’. My first ‘In and As’. So excited to collaborate with Emmay Entertainment, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephen and Abir Sengupta for the first time and it had to be as special as Indoo. We need all your love and support for this one,” Kiara tweeted Monday morning.

#IndooKiJawani My first In and As😁 So excited to collaborate with @EmmayEntertain @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @ashesinwind @ryanmstephen #AbirSengypta for the first time & it had to be as special as Indoo❤️we need all your love & support for this one🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AhZnZmZmZ6 — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) May 27, 2019

Proudcer Nikhil Advani told Mumbai Mirror about the film, “Some time ago, my daughter Keya came to my office and while looking at the posters of the films we have made so far asked matter-of-factly why all of them had only men and no women. Around the time, I heard this story that Niranjan and Ryan brought to us and fell in love with it. Thankfully, it revolves around a female protagonist.”

Also read: Arjun Rampal says relationship with girlfriend Gabriella is for keeps

He also tweeted about it. “What a cracker script by writer/director #AbirSengupta We had to swipe right (hope I got that right!!!) @Advani_Kiara you’re just going to make #Indoo just come alive. Thanks for bringing it to us @ashesinwind @ryanmstephen 👈👉 @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @EmmayEntertain,” he wrote.

Kiara told the tabloid, “Indoo is edgy, lovable and quirky. The dialect is completely new so I’m going to do a lot of workshops to get it right. I can’t wait to start shooting. This is such a special script, I think we were meant to do it together.”

recently completed the shooting of Good News where she will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The film also features Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Akshay’s Laxmi Bomb and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 27, 2019 11:04 IST