Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up Article 15, Anubhav Sinha gifts him a miniature model. See pic

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday wrapped up filming his upcoming movie, Article 15 and the actor said the Anubhav Sinha directorial will be “the most relevant and important film” in Indian cinema. Touted as a hard-hitting investigative drama, Article 15 will see Khurrana play a police officer for the first time.

“Wrapped up a film which will become the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema. Thank you @anubhavsinha sir for giving me this gem and also writing the most real cop role ever. #Article15,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

He also shared a 3D mini figure modelled on him in his cop avatar and thanked the cast and crew for it. This is the first time Sinha and Ayushmann, who enjoyed a successful run at the box office with critically acclaimed Badhaai Ho and ‘Andhadhun’ last year, will team up for a project. Anubhav had last directed and produced the critically acclaimed Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk.

Speaking about his upcoming project, Anubhav Sinha had earlier said, “It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party.” “It is a very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors,” Anubhav added.

Expressing his excitement, Ayushmann, while talking about the film had earlier said, “I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him (Anubhav) on Article 15.”

Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Zeeshan Ayub. Produced by Benaras Media Works, the film went on floors from March 1 in Lucknow.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 13:30 IST