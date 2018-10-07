Box office report: Venom leads, AndhaDhun gains momentum but LoveYatri is a non-starter

Hindi film industry is enjoying a rare good year with films such as Padmaavat, Sanju, Raazi and Veere Di Wedding posting profits at the box office collection. This Friday, however, didn’t bring as much cheer with the two Hindi releases of the week – AndhaDhun and LoveYatri – failing to get the audience on theatres on Friday.

The film that did get the box office numbers was the Hollywood release, Venom. Starring Tom Hardy in the lead, Sony’s attempt at making a superhero universe on the line of Marvel’s Avengers, Venom may have got less than enthusiastic reviews but it has made $80 million in the US.

#Venom continues its dominance at domestic BO... However, the growth on Day 2 [29.41%] implies that it will slow down on weekdays... Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 5.28 cr. Total: ₹ 9.36 cr Nett BOC... Gross BOC: ₹ 12.13 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2018

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s collection in India. “Venom continues its dominance at domestic BO... However, the growth on Day 2 [29.41%] implies that it will slow down on weekdays... Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 5.28 cr. Total: ₹ 9.36 cr Nett BOC... Gross BOC: ₹ 12.13 cr. India biz.” The film easily trumped Sriram Raghavan’s thriller AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte. According to a Box Office India report, the film gained some momentum on Saturday with Rs 5 crore earning after a dismal Friday where its collection stood at Rs 2.5 crore.

The third release of the week, LoveYatri launching Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, failed to take off. With its Rs 1.9 crore collection on Friday and Rs 2 crore ticket sales on Saturday, the Salman Khan production has made less than Rs 4 crore in two days since release.

The film that has emerged the winner is Varun Dhawan and nushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga. Adarsh reported, “#SuiDhaaga witnesses a fantastic 77.14% growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]… Should score higher today [second Sun]… All set to cross ₹ 70 cr mark today... [Week 2] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 67.35 cr. India biz... 1100 screens in Week 2.”

