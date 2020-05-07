Buddha Purnima 2020: Madhuri Dixit, Pearl V Puri lead Bollywood and TV stars in wishing their fans

bollywood

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:16 IST

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, several Bollywood and television actors took to social media to extend greetings to their fans. Madhur Dixit Nene took to Twitter and quoted Lord Buddha.

“As Buddha once said, ‘The greatest prayer is patience.” - It’s time for us to keep our patience and focus on what’s best for us as well as the others. #HappyBuddhaPurnima to all!” the actor tweeted.

Naagin actor Pearl V Puri said, “I always followed Buddha’s words about living the present. Many a times thinking about our past and future we miss living today. He says, ‘The past is already gone, the future is not yet here. There’s only one moment for you to live’.”

As Buddha once said, "The greatest prayer is patience." - It's time for us to keep our patience and focus on what's best for us as well as the others. #HappyBuddhaPurnima to all! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 7, 2020

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also took to Twitter and shared a link to her song ‘Buddham sharnam gachchaami’, which is also used as a prayer for Lord Buddha. “Namaskar. Saare Vishwa ko Buddha Purnima ki hardik shubhkaamanayein,” she tweeted.

Actor Kunal Jaisingh said, “Buddha said, ‘I never see what has been done; I only see what remains to be done’ and his words are always in my mind before I start my work. Because for being a successful person, we need to be loyal to our work. We need to work beautifully.” Helly Shah said, “We need to always think about and before speaking up. We need to quit speaking if we are upset, annoyed or too much happy. As when we loose our control over our words, we hurt people in a worst way. Buddha said, ‘The tongue like a sharp knife… Kills without drawing blood’.”

Namaskar. Saare Vishwa ko Buddha Purnima ki hardik shubhkaamanayein. https://t.co/DIE0em6Hf5 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 7, 2020

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre said, “‘Teach this triple truth to all: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity’” I always believe and even keep teaching my daughter that being humble, kind is important. We shouldn’t ever forget that if we don’t carry humanity we are no humans.” Adnan Khan said, “Buddha said, ‘The trouble is, you think you have time.” And I always followed his words and respect, understand the value of time. And I believe the one who dont understand, cannot be ever successful.’”

Also read: Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia turns 55, says ‘When I am no more, my body of work shouldn’t only be Ramayan’

Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of a temple of Buddha and wrote, “Buddha Purnima greetings.” Actor Mahika Sharma said “We need to try to keep ourselves happy, and enjoy self love. As he says, ‘Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.’ So its a fact, whatever we are facing today is a result of what we did yesterday.”

The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautam Buddha.

Follow @htshowbiz for more