Businessman files criminal defamation complaint against Esha Gupta for accusing him of sexual harassment

A businessman filed a criminal defamation complaint in a Delhi court against Bollywood actor Esha Gupta after she accused him of sexual misconduct. The defamation complaint was filed by businessman Rohit Vig before Saket Court through senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court admitted the case and posted the matter for August 28 for recording pre-summoning evidence of the complainant.

The businessman, through his complaint, also sought adequate compensation in his favour. "The mental agony caused to the complainant is continuing every day since close friends and colleagues are contacting him and his family on a continuous basis and expressed displeasure over the content posted by the accused," the plea said.

The complainant mentioned that many members of the public have been expressing doubts on the integrity and moral character of the complainant believing the false and defamatory statements to be true.

It’s not about being a celeb. What a normal girl has to go through? How can a man be above the law. I was having dinner. He came much later n took the table opp us. Why is it ok for men to think it is okay — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

Earlier this month, Esha, in a series of tweets, had accused the businessman of "raping her with his eyes" The actor had shared various posts and tweets of the alleged incident.

In one such post on Instagram, the actor wrote, "About my previous post, this guy was literally raping me with his eyes..thanks to my security for being more patient than me in this situation..does anyone know him? #deardonna.''

Posting a picture of the businessman on Twitter, Gupta wrote, "the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He did not touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse."

