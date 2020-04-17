Celina Jaitley makes acting comeback with Season’s Greetings, Sunny Leone shares emergency mask ideas

bollywood

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 09:49 IST

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali tests negative for Covid-19 after staff member tested positive

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has tested negative for the coronavirus. She got the tests done after an in-house staff member had tested positive for the virus earlier this week. Farah, who is the daughter of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan and sister of Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, took to Twitter to share the update. “ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay . #covidtesting,” she wrote.

Arjun Kapoor on wedding plans with Malaika Arora: ‘Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now?’

Actor Arjun Kapoor held a virtual date with a few fans on Thursday and raised funds to feed 300 daily wage earners’ families for a month. In another live interview with Bollywood Hungama, fans asked him questions about his work and also his personal life. One fan asked about his wedding plans with girlfriend Malaika Arora, Arjun gave a witty reply.

Happy birthday Vikram: Five career-best performances of the versatile actor

If there’s one Tamil actor who has succeeded in striking a fine balance between doing gallery-pleasing films and truly pushing the envelope in terms of content, it has to be Vikram, who is popularly known as ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram. While the star maybe struggling with form and a few mediocre films in recent years, it still doesn’t take away the fact that he’s one of the most talented actors in the country today. As Vikram turns 53, we take a lot at five of his career-best performances and understand what sets him apart.

Sunny Leone turns diaper into an innovative face mask, says ‘when you have just 30 seconds...’

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe, there has been a shortage of surgical masks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a home-made face mask during his address to the nation earlier this week, and Sunny Leone seems to have taken inspiration from him. She is designing her own emergency face masks with things lying around in her house.

Season’s Greetings review: Lillette Dubey shines in this poetic film that marks Celina Jaitly’s comeback

Actor Celina Jaitly has returned to the screen in Season’s Greetings, a film that she shot during trying circumstances -- the actor has said that she lost a child and her mother while she did the project. However, it can be safely said that she has worked through that immense pain to deliver one of her finest performances.

