Sunny Leone turns diaper into an innovative face mask, says ‘when you have just 30 seconds...’

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:42 IST

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe, there has been a shortage of surgical masks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a home-made face mask during his address to the nation earlier this week, and Sunny Leone seems to have taken inspiration from him. She is designing her own emergency face masks with things lying around in her house.

Sunny took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself getting creative with her face masks. In one of the pictures, she has even fashioned a mask out of a diaper. “When you have just 30 secs to make an emergency face mask during evacuation!” she wrote in her caption.

Currently, Sunny is quarantining with her husband Daniel Weber and their children, Nisha, Noah and Asher at their residence in Mumbai. She has been constantly sharing glimpses of her day-to-day activities on Instagram and even started an online chat show to entertain her fans.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny opened up about the lockdown and said that it has been a struggle for her. “The lockdown definitely has not been easy. I have three very small toddlers who need a lot of attention and school time. This place needs to be cleaned and all the household duties need to be taken care of. It’s not that it’s so difficult to do each of the things, it’s just that there are not enough hours in the day to do it all,” she said.

Though it has not been easy for Sunny, she is making sure that Nisha, Noah and Asher do not feel the effects of the lockdown. “All that matters is the children, keeping them busy and never letting them feel like there’s a lack of things to do. I know we do the same things every day but luckily, they are toddlers so they like routine and they like to know that they are going to do the same things every day, which is very nice,” she said.

