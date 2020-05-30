e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Chaar Pandrah: Film by students gets Disney+ Hotstar offer

Chaar Pandrah: Film by students gets Disney+ Hotstar offer

Disney+ Hotstar has approached the makers of Chaar Pandrah for online streaming. The film is completely made by students at a humble budget of Rs 1.5 lakh,

bollywood Updated: May 30, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
IAS officer Abhishek Singh features in Chaar Pandrah.
IAS officer Abhishek Singh features in Chaar Pandrah.
         

At a time when big-ticket feature films are vying for online releases, a film made by students is creating waves and has been approached by Disney+ Hotstar for online streaming. The 20-minute short film, Chaar Pandrah also features an IAS officer in the lead role.

IAS officer Abhishek Singh plays the protagonist, Debashish, in the short film that highlights the relationship between a husband and wife. The narrative is intriguing and the actors have given intense performances, matching the screenplay.

Chaar Pandrah opens with Joy (Puneet Kumar Mishra) and Debashish waiting at a bus stop. Soon they strike up a conversation and discover more about each other. Deb is an army officer on his way to Delhi to pick up his wife while Joy is at the bus stop to receive his elder brother. After realising that both Joy’s brother and Deb’s buses are scheduled for the next day, they decide that Deb should stay the night at Joy’s place. The film takes shocking turns after this point and is told in an engaging manner.  

The short film was made over 72 hours at a budget of only Rs 1.5 lakh. It has been screened at Mumbai Shorts International film festival, 50th International Film Festival of India - Goa, among a few other festivals. OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar has now approached the students to showcase it.

Also read: Pandemic plays spoilsport for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s 2020 wedding plans: report

Abhishek will also be seen portraying a life cop in season 2 of critically acclaimed series Delhi Crime.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In