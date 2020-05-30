Chaar Pandrah: Film by students gets Disney+ Hotstar offer

bollywood

At a time when big-ticket feature films are vying for online releases, a film made by students is creating waves and has been approached by Disney+ Hotstar for online streaming. The 20-minute short film, Chaar Pandrah also features an IAS officer in the lead role.

IAS officer Abhishek Singh plays the protagonist, Debashish, in the short film that highlights the relationship between a husband and wife. The narrative is intriguing and the actors have given intense performances, matching the screenplay.

Chaar Pandrah opens with Joy (Puneet Kumar Mishra) and Debashish waiting at a bus stop. Soon they strike up a conversation and discover more about each other. Deb is an army officer on his way to Delhi to pick up his wife while Joy is at the bus stop to receive his elder brother. After realising that both Joy’s brother and Deb’s buses are scheduled for the next day, they decide that Deb should stay the night at Joy’s place. The film takes shocking turns after this point and is told in an engaging manner.

The short film was made over 72 hours at a budget of only Rs 1.5 lakh. It has been screened at Mumbai Shorts International film festival, 50th International Film Festival of India - Goa, among a few other festivals. OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar has now approached the students to showcase it.

Abhishek will also be seen portraying a life cop in season 2 of critically acclaimed series Delhi Crime.

