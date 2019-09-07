Chhichhore box office day 1: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer makes an estimated Rs 7 crore, Saaho see a major drop

bollywood

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 09:43 IST

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore, which released this week, has made an estimated Rs 6.75 - 7 crore nett on the first day of its release.

According to a report in Box office India, the film saw a slow start but picked up in the evening. Some of that could be the lack of any public holidays around the time of its release, the report added. A jump on Saturday could help the film’s fortunes as it has earned approximately a similar amount as Sushant’s previous outing, Kedarnath.

Saaho, meanwhile, saw a major drop on Friday, a drop of nearly 45% from Thursday. The incessant rains could have dampened spirits but the film did make an estimated Rs 3.50 crore nett, making it a hit in Hindi. The report added that even if the film maintains a similar momentum, it can make Rs 140 crore nett or even Rs 150 crore nett.

Also read: Arjun Rampal trolled for riding in luxury car through waterlogged Mumbai, actor says he was in Alto

Chhichhore spans the lives of a couple, played by Sushant and Shraddha, from their college days to their older years. Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn’t have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The gang, who get separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty in prominent roles. The film has been helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Saaho, meanwhile, was meant to be Telugu actor’s Prabhas’ entry into Hindi films after Baahubali. The film was panned by critics but has done well at the ticket windows, and is likely to turn a hit in Hindi. The film is high on action but its writing has come up for heavy criticism.

Saaho also marked Shraddha’s debut in the South Indian film industry. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma and Chunky Pandey in key roles. Directed by Sujeeth, the film has been released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. It hit the big screens on August 20 this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 09:42 IST