 Confirmed:Tamannaah Bhatia is Chiranjeevi's leading lady in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Confirmed:Tamannaah Bhatia is Chiranjeevi’s leading lady in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

After much speculation, actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been cast in actor Chiranjeevi’s trilingual film Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Apr 15, 2018
Yashika Mathur
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is currently shooting for the Telugu remake of the film Queen.

After a lot of speculation about who will play the female lead in Telugu veteran Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated biopic on freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Tamannaah Bhatia, who was seen in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017, has confirmed coming on board.

The film, a trilingual project, went on floors in December 2017. The Sudheer Reddy-directorial will also feature a cameo by Amitabh Bachchan, and will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

“Yes it’s true. I have been confirmed for the film. It’s a great honour to be sharing the screen space with two of my favourite actors — Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. Biopics have always been a priority for me and since the film revolves around a freedom fighter, it’s a matter of national pride to contribute to this project.”

A period film — a biopic at that — will require some research and preparation, and Tamannaah understands she has her task cut out ahead . “I will be undertaking a lot of research for my role as there is very few material available online and I want to keep this as real as possible. There are a lot of freedom fighter families I will be meeting through the director of the film. I have already started exchanging reference notes with my co-stars,” says the actor.

The film is being produced by Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan, who has been Tamannah’s co-star in Telugu film Racha (2012

