Confirmed:Tamannaah Bhatia is Chiranjeevi’s leading lady in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

After a lot of speculation about who will play the female lead in Telugu veteran Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated biopic on freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Tamannaah Bhatia, who was seen in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017, has confirmed coming on board.

The film, a trilingual project, went on floors in December 2017. The Sudheer Reddy-directorial will also feature a cameo by Amitabh Bachchan, and will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

“Yes it’s true. I have been confirmed for the film. It’s a great honour to be sharing the screen space with two of my favourite actors — Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. Biopics have always been a priority for me and since the film revolves around a freedom fighter, it’s a matter of national pride to contribute to this project.”

A period film — a biopic at that — will require some research and preparation, and Tamannaah understands she has her task cut out ahead . “I will be undertaking a lot of research for my role as there is very few material available online and I want to keep this as real as possible. There are a lot of freedom fighter families I will be meeting through the director of the film. I have already started exchanging reference notes with my co-stars,” says the actor.

The film is being produced by Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan, who has been Tamannah’s co-star in Telugu film Racha (2012

