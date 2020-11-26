Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan reveals his many avatars in new poster with Sara Ali Khan, trailer out on Saturday

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:42 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a new poster for his upcoming movie, Coolie No. 1. It features Varun in multiple, colourful disguises, carrying Sara Ali Khan on his back.

The film’s trailer will be shared on Saturday, November 28. Sharing the bright now poster, Varun wrote on Instagram, “COOLIE NO 1 Gaaon Main Mithayi Bantwado......Shaher Main Dhindore Pitwa do dada sabse kehna Apna Raju Aaraha hain... (Distribute sweets in the village, make some noise in the city. Tell everyone that Raju is coming) 28 Nov, 12 PM, Amazon Prime Video ke Facebook aur YouTube page par. Milte hain (See you) #CoolieNo1OnPrime #xmas #holidaycheer.” The film will be out on Christmas, December 25.

Coolie No.1 is David Dhawan’s 45th film and a remake of his 1995 hit by the same name. While the older film starred Govida and Karisma Kapoor as the leads, the new version will see Sara Ali Khan match steps with Varun.

Speaking about the choice of the stars, David had told Mumbai Mirror last year, “I want to make a film people can see again and again. Also, Varun and Sara are a fresh pair.” About attempting the remake, David had said, “After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It’s actually a new film, I’ve worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue.” The new film will also star Paresh Rawal. “Kader Khan was outstanding, but Paresh is a great actor and I am sure he will portray the character differently.”

The film had finished shooting in February but the producers were biding their time during the pandemic, perhaps hoping for situation to get better and aim for a theatrical release. However, the film will now arrive direct to Amazon Prime Video.

