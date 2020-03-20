Coronavirus: Richa Chadha, Gul Panag, Sobhita Dhulipala seek nature in times of social distancing

bollywood

Not all of Bollywood stars are practising social distancing and self isolation by staying indoors. Some are moving from the madding crowds and close to nature. Names include Neha Dhupia, Gul Panag, Sobhita Dhulipala and Richa Chadha.

Neha Dhupia is in a place called Nadaun in Himachal Pradesh, as part of her show Roadies. The actor and chat show host took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and a video from a property called Chatteau Garli in a village called Garli in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing the picture and video, Neha wrote: “Roadies gives us such great opportunities to travel around the country and discover so many little towns , spots, villages ... #ChateauGarli in #Garli village is one such... farm to table food , a beautiful heritage home , and things to keep you busy are everything you think of with nature . Thank you @amishsud @vallari.hotels for opening your home and heart out to us #mtvroadies #incredibleindia #gangneha #nehadhupia #tbt #lategram @rjdeigg.”

Gul Panag chose to spend time by the side of a lake as her preferred way of practising social distancing. She posted a picture with her son Nihal and wrote: “I’d rather be at the lakeside. We have to do what we have to. Social distancing. Stay in. Stay safe .” Gul followed it up with another post on how spending time with her son when on a coronavirus break from routine, she said how a variety of physical activities is what her day looks like.

Richa Chadha, meanwhile, has jetted off to Bhutan to practice social distancing. Sharing a picture with she poses with a young boy, Richa wrote: “Spread some cheer, the world needs it now ! How cute is this guy...”

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, meanwhile, is holidaying in Sri Lanka. She shared a picture from the beach and wrote: “I have nothing to say about this picture except that it was sunset time in Sri Lanka and I ate sliced star fruit after this swim.” In the picture, Sobhita’s back is to the camera as she sits on the beach amid gentle ways. One of her fans, impressed at the idea, wrote: “In Solitude and apt social distancing...stay safe..”

Many Bollywood celebs, however, have chosen to stay indoors and practice social distancing and self isolation in times of a pandemic like coronavirus.

