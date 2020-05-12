Crime Patrol actor dies of cancer, Sonu Sood does his bit for coronavirus relief

bollywood

Updated: May 12, 2020 10:36 IST

Crime Patrol actor Shafique Ansari dies of cancer

Actor Shafique Ansari, who starred in Sony TV’s show Crime Patrol, has died. He breathed his last in Mumbai on May 10. The news of his death was confirmed by Cine & TV Artistes’ Association in a tweet on Sunday. “#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Mr. Ansari Shafique (Member since : June 2008),” the tweet read.

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi now take over his bathroom, want to wash their ‘dirty’ dad

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared more amusing videos from his ‘Lockdown with Johars’ series. This time, his twins--daughter Roohi and son Yash--took over his bathroom for an inspection. One video shows the adorable kids playing with the hand shower and a large brush.

Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrants stuck in Mumbai: ‘Every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones’

Actor Sonu Sood has arranged buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in the city amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has sponsored the travel and meal kits for the migrants.

Bhushan Kumar on Covid-19 case at T-Series: ‘Making sure that the office building is completely sanitized’

Film producer Bhushan Kumar on Monday said his production house is taking necessary medical precautions after a caretaker of T-Series office tested positive for Covid-19, following which the building was sealed.

Urvashi Rautela donates Rs 5 crore for Covid-19 relief

Actor Urvashi Rautela has donated Rs 5 crore to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and said we need to get together and that no donation is too small. Recently, Urvashi took to Instagram to inform her fans about conducting a virtual dance masterclass.

