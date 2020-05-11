e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bhushan Kumar on Covid-19 case at T-Series: ‘Making sure that the office building is completely sanitized’

Bhushan Kumar on Covid-19 case at T-Series: ‘Making sure that the office building is completely sanitized’

The office of T-Series in Mumbai has been sealed after a caretaker tested positive for coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: May 11, 2020 19:00 IST
Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Bhushan Kumar says T-Series staff is working from home.
Bhushan Kumar says T-Series staff is working from home.
         

Film producer Bhushan Kumar on Monday said his production house is taking necessary medical precautions after a caretaker of T-Series office tested positive for Covid-19, following which the building was sealed.

Bhushan said some of the security personnel and helpers, who have been residing within the office premises since years, did not get a chance to go back to their hometowns due to the nationwide lockdown. “All employees of T-Series are like family and we have taken utmost care to respect this situation. While the person who has been positively infected is receiving the proper care, we have taken the government recommended medical steps to make sure that the office building is completely sanitized,” Bhushan said in a statement.

The producer said all at T-Series are following the rules of lockdown and are currently working from home as directed.

“We have always taken care of each other and in these trying times, we will strive hard to make sure that each and every person of the T-Series family comes out a winner at the end of this fight against the global pandemic,” he added.

According to T-Series spokesperson, there were caretakers who would work and stay at the office premises in Andheri, which is now sealed to contain the spread of coronavirus. “Some of them are migrants who couldn’t go back. There are rooms, kitchen and all facilities for them at the office building. But one of them got tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares pic from her pre-wedding puja, organised by mother Ujjala: ‘Love you amma’

“There are two-three people who are also getting tested, but their reports are pending. For safety reasons, the BMC has sealed the office. It was anyway shut for employees since March 15,” spokesperson told PTI.

Till Monday morning, death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 2,206 in India, with cases climbing to 67,152.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Either him or us’: Punjab ministers vs chief secretary plays out at Cabinet meet
‘Either him or us’: Punjab ministers vs chief secretary plays out at Cabinet meet
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In