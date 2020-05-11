e-paper
Crime Patrol actor Shafique Ansari dies of cancer

Crime Patrol actor Shafique Ansari has died after a battle with cancer. CINTAA offered condolences on his death.

tv Updated: May 11, 2020 17:23 IST
Shafique Ansari as a policeman in Crime Patrol.
Actor Shafique Ansari, who starred in Sony TV’s show Crime Patrol, has died. He breathed his last in Mumbai on May 10.

The news of his death was confirmed by Cine & TV Artistes’ Association in a tweet on Sunday. “#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Mr. Ansari Shafique (Member since : June 2008),” the tweet read.

 

According to a report in TellyChakkar, Ansari died after of cancer. “Shafique Ansari was suffering from stomach cancer since a few years and he lost the battle to the deadly disease today,” a source told the website.

Ansari also worked as an assistant director and writer. He was among the screenwriters for 2003’s Baghban, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

