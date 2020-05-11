e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Urvashi Rautela donates Rs 5 crore for Covid-19 relief

Urvashi Rautela donates Rs 5 crore for Covid-19 relief

Urvashi Rautela has contributed a total of Rs 5 crore to relief funds to fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: May 11, 2020 19:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Urvashi Rautela is doing her bit to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Urvashi Rautela is doing her bit to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
         

Actor Urvashi Rautela has donated Rs 5 crore to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and said we need to get together and that no donation is too small.

Recently, Urvashi took to Instagram to inform her fans about conducting a virtual dance masterclass. Her session was free for all those who wish to lose their weight and learn dance. In the session, she taught zumba, tabata and Latin dance. The dance masterclass on TikTok connected her with 18 million people, and she received Rs 5 crore for it, which she donated.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone, whatever they are doing, not only to actors, politicians, musicians or professional athletes, but also to the common people, because we all need to be together, and we all need their support, and no donation is too small, and together we can help the world to beat this,” Urvashi said.

Also see: Neha Dhupia asks Angad Bedi ‘scariest part’ about marrying her, he admits to checking her phone ‘many times’

“CRY, Unicef, and Swadesh Foundation is doing great work by helping those impacted by COVID 19, helping the needy and supporting doctors, first responders and helping low-income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry,” she added.

On the work front, Beat Pe Thumka, a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi, has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick Virgin Bhanupriya.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
At 15-minute Punjab Cabinet meet, ministers want chief secretary to be sacked
At 15-minute Punjab Cabinet meet, ministers want chief secretary to be sacked
Report 90 minutes in advance and other rules as limited trains start tomorrow
Report 90 minutes in advance and other rules as limited trains start tomorrow
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In