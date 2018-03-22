Cry face Taimur? Now, that’s a departure from the smiling little fella. See pic inside

Taimur is arguably one of the most loved babies in the country. And for most parts, we have always seen him in a happy mood. But a baby is a baby. In some recent pictures, now online, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby boy can be seen in a rather cranky mood and is crying.

Taimur is with his mother in a vehicle and, as per the post, they were snapped while they were leaving actor Amrita Arora’s home. Taimur looks positively upset, even as he is in the process of having some food.

He is dressed in an orange and white check shirt and Kareena sports a black T-shirt, a pair of dark glasses and has her hair tied in a tight in the back.

She will soon be seen in her next film, Veere Di Wedding, while Saif Ali Khan has his hands full with several projects -- Baazaar, Mohit Suri’s next, Vishal Bhardwaj untitled venture, Sacred Games (TV Series, a Netflix India original).

Talking to a daily, Saif recently said, “There is no air of mystery around celebrities today. I don’t feel the need to constantly present some kind of front. I come from a confident space and like to be myself. This is how I have been brought up and that is how I hope my children will be,” Saif said. Saif has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim with first wife Amrita Singh.

