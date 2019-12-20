Dabangg 3: Here’s why Salman Khan kept Dabangg ‘open-ended’

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan, whose film Dabangg 3 releases on December 20, has said that when they made the first film in the Dabangg franchise, he knew that the film could be taken forward and hence, they kept it ‘open-ended’.

Speaking to Mid Day, he said, “We had kept Dabangg open-ended because we felt that we might come up with a [sequel]. At that point, Arbaaz [Khan, producer] asked if we were probably being a little pompous about the film’s [fate] by considering a sequel. I told him, ‘If the movie works, well and good; if not, there’s nothing we could do’. Fortunately, everyone liked it, so we made Dabangg 2 [2012].”

Elaborating on how the ideal of Dabangg 3 was developed, he said, “I came up with the thought for this film, and with Arbaaz, kept improvising on it. We decided to explore Chulbul’s past, and that’s how the prequel was built. It’s always fun to shoot [for this franchise]. Now, when I walk on the sets of Dabangg, I automatically transform from Salman Khan to Chulbul.”

Salman also added that “it is difficult to take a franchise forward”. Dabangg 3 follows the life of Chulbul Pandey and features a flashback to the time when the cop was a young man.

Speaking on the film and it’s principle character, Salman had earlier said that initially Chulbul was supposed to a negative character. In a group interview, Salman has said. “It was a very dark film, small film to be made under Rs 2 crore. At that point of time, it had Randeep Hooda and Arbaaz. So Arbaaz said he has been approached for this and it’s a good one so just hear it.

“Then six-eight months passed before I finally heard it. I think UTV was supposed to do it. I liked the feel of the film but Chulbul was out and out negative.”

