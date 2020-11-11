Daisy Shah: I don’t look at things like ‘oh this actor is doing 10 films, I should also buck up’

Amid the rat race and cutthroat competition in showbiz, Daisy Shah is happy she has never been in a hurry. The actor wants to create a substantial journey for herself, and therefore, believes in choosing projects accordingly.

“I’m not somebody who thinks, ‘Oh this actor is doing 10 films, I should also buck up’. I don’t want to work on every project that comes to me, I’m selective within my reach. I’m in my exploring phase and can’t categorise myself into any kind of role. I haven’t played many different characters where I can say I want to do this role or that role. I’m still figuring that out,” she reasons.

Shah prefers to choose projects that will reach maximum audiences, and she isn’t really concerned about the screen time she gets.

“You can play the smallest role; you can be the underdog in a film and still come out with flying colours. It completely depends on how the character has been sketched, your performance and audience’s acceptance. All these are possible when the film reaches maximum viewers,” says Shah, adding that there are many films that never even see the light of day.

“There’s no point in working on such projects. Even when you’re the lead actor in one of these films that’s never going to release, what’s the point,” she adds.

Apart from Hindi films, Shah has also dabbled in Gujarati and Kannada projects. Ask her about the insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood with regards to those who also work in regional cinema, the actor says everyone’s experiences are different.

“Someone can make it big with their first film itself, while there are others who’re still struggling even after doing 10 films. And this is applicable to both insiders and outsiders. At the end of it, you’ve to trust the process. That’s what I’m doing. Everyone wants to reach the destination; some make it faster, some takes time,” she opines.

As a rank outsider in Bollywood, Shah doesn’t really ponder much about her journey has been so far.

“I don’t think much about all these things. Thankfully, I’ve got amazing people to work with, who supported me. You can be doing amazingly well with your choice of roles, but if you don’t have that emotional support, you falter,” says the actor, who will next be seen in Bulbul Marriage Hall and See You In Court.

Shah was also supposed to do Deepak Tijori’s Tipsy but she opted out of it because she follows “certain ethics” and prefers working with “like-minded people and avoid friction”.

She tells us, “If I don’t find that comfort zone, I can’t work. It was nothing about the character. Deepak and I had no issues, in fact he wanted me to do Tipsy. But then there were frictions happening between an actor and the director regarding certain things. Before that got nasty I decided to opt out. Can’t work in stressful environment.”

