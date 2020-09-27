e-paper
Daughter's Day 2020: Ajay Devgn shares pic of Nysa, calls her 'my sharpest critic, my biggest weakness, strength'

Daughter’s Day 2020: Ajay Devgn shares pic of Nysa, calls her ‘my sharpest critic, my biggest weakness, strength’

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share a picture of his daughter Nysa on the occasion of Daughter’s Day. He also explained his special bond with her and mentioned how she is his sharpest critic.

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2020 10:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ajay Devgn wished his daughter Nysa on Daughter's Day.
Ajay Devgn wished his daughter Nysa on Daughter’s Day.
         

Actor Ajay Devgn has shared a picture of his daughter Nysa to wish all his fans on Daughter’s Day on Sunday. Ajay spoke lovingly of how his daughter is both his sharpest critic and his biggest weakness.

Sharing a picture, he wrote: “My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl #HappyDaughtersDay.” The solo picture shows Nysa, sitting on grass, dressed in festive finery.

 

Earlier in the day, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, too, had shared a picture with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Ajay is known to be very protective of his children - Nysa and son, Yug. A controversy had erupted last year when Nysa had been spotted visiting a salon, days after the demise of Ajay’s father, veteran Bollywood stuntman - Veeru Devgn. Nysa had been excessively trolled for it.

Speaking about the controversy in an interview to Zoom, Ajay had defended his daughter and said that she had visited the salon to take her mind off the family tragedy.

Addressing the issue of trolling, Ajay had said: “They (trolls) really don’t know what’s going on. I’ll give you an example, I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, second day, the kids were very upset. Nysa was crying all day and people were home, there were a lot of people. You know how the atmosphere is. I called her, I said stop being upset. Because you have to, they are kids. ‘Why don’t you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this. She said I don’t want to go. I told her you please go, there will be a change of mood. They are here, we are handling people, we are doing it. You just go out. She didn’t know where to go, she left and she went to a parlour. I said go get a hair wash or something. They have clicked pictures of her entering a parlour and they have trolled her. ‘Grandfather just died and she’s in the parlour’. What right do they have? I am sending her so that she feels better, she’s going through a trauma. What right do they have to say that? It’s ridiculous. And then she’s come back howling. By the time she got back home, the pictures were out already.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to be summoned again by NCB? Official clarifies on reports

Nysa is currently pursuing higher studies in Singapore, after finishing school in Mumbai. Her famous parents, though cagey in the past, have been sharing pictures of her in recent times on their respective social media handles, particularly from their vacations abroad.

