Home / Bollywood / Debina Bonnerjee on resumption of work during Unlock: Shooting right now is like going to a war

Debina Bonnerjee on resumption of work during Unlock: Shooting right now is like going to a war

Actor Debina Bonnerjee reveals that there are too many precautions one needs to take to shoot anything right now, it’s very different from how it looks on paper.

bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:48 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Debina Bonnerjee is currently seen in the show Aladdin.
Actor Debina Bonnerjee is currently seen in the show Aladdin.
         

The world of showbiz looks ready to get back on its feet after being out of action for more than three months. Television shows have already started shooting fresh episodes, and actor Debina Bonnerjee, too, is excited to be back on sets of her mythological fantasy show, Aladdin.

Summing up the experience of how it has been shooting in the Covid-19 era, she says “it’s like going to a war”.

The actor elaborates, “You’ve to equip yourself, never let your guard down. Shooting is a little difficult than what it apparently looks like. Even though to people rules and regulations set on paper look okay, some things aren’t possible. Like, that hairdressers have to wear a PPE kit. Of course, wearing one is not feasible for a good 12 hours.”

Since the show requires her to wear elaborate costumes and a lot of props, the actor finds it an added stress. She admits being ‘extremely paranoid’ when she shot for the first two days.

“My dress was so long, it was almost sweeping the floor. It was constantly there, this thought, at the back of my mind that I’m sweeping all the coronavirus in my dress,” she quips, adding, “Even if I had to come and sit in my room, I’d wash my legs with a hand wash first.”

The paranoia about not touching anything or letting anyone touch you or your things is definitely high, as the actor further reveals. “It’s definitely difficult. I had to wear a headgear the whole day as part of my character. Earlier, I would remove that heavy piece after every shot and give it to my dress dada. Right now, I have to keep wearing it, thinking ;who will I hand it to? I will have to again sanitise it, if somebody else is holding it,” explains the 37-year-old.

The shooting hours, Bonnerjee goes on to tell, though look less on paper, it’s not the case. “I also have certain restrictions in my residential building. I’ve to be back by seven in the evening, so I’m complying with that. I can’t shoot beyond six,” she shares.

