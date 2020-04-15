Deepak Dobriyal: I’ve promised my staff that I’ll keep paying them even if I’ve to take a loan

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 13:38 IST

The Covid-19 crisis in the country has many, including celebrities, to come out and pledge support and donate for the aide of relief efforts. Meanwhile, there are others, who are doing their bit by helping the less fortunate around them. Actor Deepak Dobriyal is one such person.

“I wonder if people in our positions are having so much trouble, then how are poor people coping with this situation? There are 6-7 people who work for me, doing different duties. I have promised my staff that I will keep paying them even if I have to take a loan. I will take care of them in whatever way I can,” shares the actor.

The 44-year-old says it may not be as much as what many others are doing, but this is all what he can afford to do.

“Saal mein ek film karta hoon, itni hi haiseeyat hain meri. I don’t have a lot of money to give away, but this is how I can help and I will,” he explains.

Dobriyal, meanwhile, is away from his family and stuck in Almora in Uttarakhand where he arrived back in March 9 for a film shoot. “We were anyway supposed to be here for two months, but still I do miss my family members who are in Mumbai. I miss my friends and also the daily work life,” adds the actor, while sharing how the film’s cast and crew there are maintaining distance from one another.

And while in self-isolation, the actor is also sort of on a detox from social media because the negativity was getting to him.

“I deleted Facebook and Twitter, now I just use Instagram to post snapshots of nature. It was getting too stressful for me. I see a lot of people posting negative things. I feel now is the time to just listen to the government. Jo bhi personal virodh hai woh baad mein kar lena. Now is not the time to show social media aggression,” he says.

