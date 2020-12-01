Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are ‘sunset lovers’, see stunning new pics after a day of shooting

bollywood

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram on Tuesday to share stunning pictures of the sunset (and co-star Deepika Padukone), after a day of shooting in Alibaug. The actors were spotted departing from the Gateway of India in the morning, and were photographed returning to Mumbai after sunset.

Siddhant captioned his post, “Sunset lovers,” and tagged Deepika, director Shakun Batra, and co-stars Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday. Two of the three pictures in Siddhant’s post show the sunset against the Mumbai skyline. The first one shows him and Deepika gazing into the distance, with Shakun sitting beside them on a boat.

In the morning Deepika was spotted bidding farewell to husband Ranveer Singh, who came to see her off. Ranveer and Siddhant worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Earlier, Deepika told Hindustan Times about the film, “Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema; it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms.”

She added, “What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku, Tamasha, Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships.”

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film wrapped its first schedule last month in Goa.

