Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh a kiss as she leaves for shoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi, see pics

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 11:16 IST

Deepika Padukone is back in the hurly-burly of shooting but that doesn’t mean that she is cutting down on time with husband Ranveer Singh. The actor is busy shooting Shakun Batra’s next, a domestic noir, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday but made it a point to chalk out some time with her husband.

Before the team left for the film’s shoot, Deepika was seen with Ranveer as he came to drop her off at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The two were seen spending time together before Deepika gave him a peck on the cheek as she departed for the shoot. The film is being shot at Alibaug, and Deepika and Siddhant were seen on a boat as they left for their work commitments.

While Deepika was dressed in a white tank top with black tights and sneakers, Ranveer was dressed in a flamboyant printed track suit and statement white sunglasses. Both donned masks given the pandemic in mind.

Earlier, Deepika told Hindustan Times about the film, “Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema; it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships.”

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film starring Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya is being shot in Mumbai now. Its first schedule was wrapped last month in Goa. The film is expected to release early next year.