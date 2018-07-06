Deepika Padukone celebrates Ranveer Singh’s birthday by breaking into a dance. Watch video

Your birthday is a special day not just for you but also for your better half when you are in a relationship. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh know what we are talking about.

Deepika shared a cute video of her breaking into groovy dance to wish rumoured boyfriend Ranveer on his birthday. “Hey hottie (@ranveersingh), it’s your birthday,” she wrote with a boomerang video of her dancing in front of a colourful jukebox in a dark room. She posted the video on her Instagram stories.

A post shared by Layan 🇰🇼 (@deepikapadukone_arabfc) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

Ranveer also thanked his fans and colleagues from Bollywood for the wishes they shared for him. Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and more shared special messages for Ranveer on various social media platforms.

Deepika and Ranveer are rumoured to be planning their wedding. The stars will reportedly tie the knot in November at a destination wedding in either Udaipur or Italy. Lately, the two have been commenting on each other’s pictures—often rather admiringly—even as the news of their upcoming nuptials gathers momentum.

A post shared by D E E P I K A PADUKONE (@amazinglydeepika) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

In various pictures shared by Deepika, Ranveer is often seen going gaga over Deepika. In one photo--a close up--he commented, “Don’t look at me like that.” At other times, he has written “Hello sunshine” as a comment to a post by her. Initially a little hesitant, Deepika too of late has taken to commenting on Ranveer’s photos. She nearly let the cat out when she wrote “mine” for a picture of Ranveer where the actor, in a departure from his comic poses, looks super hot.

The couple have starred in four films together--Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Finding Fanny and the recently released Padmaavat--three of which were box office successes. While, Deepika is waiting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next with Irrfan Khan to begin, Ranveer has two films coming up--Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

