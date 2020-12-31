e-paper
Deepika Padukone challenges Priya Prakash Varrier as she winks in a video, leaves Malayalam star overwhelmed

Deepika Padukone challenges Priya Prakash Varrier as she winks in a video, leaves Malayalam star overwhelmed

Check out what Priya Prakash Varrier had to say when she saw ‘Goddess’ Deepika Padukone herself aping her famous wink.

bollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2019 11:47 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone plays an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak.
Deepika Padukone is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Chhapaak, and has been giving fans a sneak peek into the making of the Meghna Gulzar directorial. The actor has now shared third video in her ‘DPisms’ series.

“Episode 3 of #dpisms !!! @priya.p.varrier #chhapaak #10thjanuary,” Deepika wrote alongside the video that shows a glimpse from her first day on sets of Chhapaak.

 

Deepika is seen having a conversation with director Meghna but she soon she turns to the camera and surprises fans with a Priya Prakash Varrier-like wink. The video ends with a message: “Get that Priya Varrier”.

Reacting to the video, Priya wrote, “Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen.” In early 2018, Varrier rose to fame when a clip of her winking at a classmate in her debut film went viral. The clip was from Manikya Malaraya song from the film, Oru Adaar Love and made her a star on social media. The widely shared video left everybody asking for the name of the actor.

Also read: Barack Obama names Prateek Kuhad’s Cold Mess among his favourite songs of 2019, Indian singer says he’s ‘totally flipping out’

Chhapaak features Deepika as an acid attack survivor and is loosely based on the real-life story of Delhi’s Laxmi Agarwal.Talking about how acid-attack survivors should be treated by the society, Meghna told IANS in an interview, “Contrary to the popular belief and perception that the story of an acid-attack survivor would be very depressing, heavy and graphical, Malti is a character who smiles into camera and says, ‘ab khush hoon to kya karun’. We should stop treating them as ‘bechari’, because they are not!”

Chhapaak narrates the saga of the courageous journey of Malti, played by Deepika, who fights through all the hardships in courts. Co-star Vikrant portrays the role of Amol, a journalist and her supporter. Penned by Atika Chohan, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10. 2020.

