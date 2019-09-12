Deepika Padukone does complicated Pilates move, trainer says, ‘She’ll be young forever’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:36 IST

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a new video of actor Deepika Padukone working out, and based on her form, Yasmin has predicted that Deepika will ‘stay young forever’.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Yasmin wrote, “@deepikapadukone Advance Bridging on the #Cadillac effortlessly. Seeing her spine move, I say she’ll be young forever!!! Don’t you agree??” Yasmin also added a quote from Joseph Pilates, which read, “You are as young as your spine is flexible.”

The short video shows Deepika performing a complicated move, which sees her lift herself up and then arch her back. The video has been watched over 100000 times.

Deepika and Yasmin have been training together for years. She helped her get into shape for the film Cocktail, and even her wedding in 2018. Posting a picture from one of Deepika’s pre-wedding training sessions, Yasmin wrote, “What’re you so excited about @deepikapadukone!! Can anyone guess???”

In an interview to IANS about having celebrity clients, Yasmin, who is certified to teach on the mat, reformer, cadillac, wunda chair, and step barrell equipment, said, “Like any job, there is always pressure, especially when my clients need to look a certain way for a role in a movie or a song. But we always plan in advance. And luckily, they are all in great shape.”

Deepika recently wrapped filming on Chhapaak, in which she will play an acid attack survivor. Her last release was the historical drama, Padmaavat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 17:36 IST