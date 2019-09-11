Sonam Kapoor’s fashion advice to Deepika Padukone: ‘She should dress to show off her amazing body’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:19 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor has said that Deepika Padukone should dress to show off her ‘amazing body’. In a recent interview, Sonam spoke about Deepika, whom she has criticised for her fashion choices in the past.

In a rapid fire round with Bollywood Hungama, Sonam, who was promoting her upcoming film The Zoya Factor, said, “I think she has an amazing body. So she should like dress to show her body.”

In the past, Sonam during an appearance on Koffee with Karan had advised Deepika to “Create your own style.” While the two actors had appeared together in a previous season of the celebrity chat show, Sonam in a later appearance with dad Anil Kapoor compared Deepika’s style to that of Katrina, whom she praised. She said, “Katrina is herself. She does not try to fit into a mould, which I respect a lot. She is not trying to be the fashion icon of the century. Even if Katrina wears jeans and a T-shirt and has her hair in ponytail... I’d rather have that than someone who is like ‘I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months’”.

Calling Deepika a ‘good girl gone bad’, Sonam had said that the one thing Deepika has that she doesn’t is ‘an over enthusiastic PR team’.

Sonam has always been perceived as a fashion icon, to the point that her Aisha co-star Abhay Deol had once complained that it got in the way of the film.

The Zoya Factor is based on a novel by Anuja Chauhan and also stars Dulquer Salmaan. The film is slated for release on September 20.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 20:18 IST