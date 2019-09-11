The Zoya Factor’s new promo features Virat Kohli’s doppelganger, a TikTok star. Watch

bollywood

In a new promotional video for Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming film The Zoya Factor, the Indian cricket team captain is seen praying to God and kissing his lucky charm - the Zoya locket before getting to the crease during a match.

In the video, we see Virat Kohli’s doppelganger, TikTok star Gaurav Arora, in the dressing room siting and he shakes his legs in nervousness. The commentators’ voice declares that the last batsman was out on duck and next in line is the captain. As he heads for the crease, the captain is seen kissing his locket that has a picture of Sonam as ‘Mata Zoya’.

Sonam took to Instagram to share the video and wrote, “Ab saare cricketers ke good luck ka hai ek hi raaz - Zoya Solanki! #TheZoyaFactor #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms @angadbedi @sanjaykapoor2500 @sikandarkher @anuja.chauhan.”

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is about the Indians’ craze and love for cricket, superstition and reliance on luck. It is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel by the same name.

The Zoya Factor also stars Sonam’s uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor, as her father in the film. Sonam plays an advertising executive who turns out to be the lucky mascot of the Indian cricket team. While Dulquer Salmaan stars opposite Sonam and essays the role of an Indian cricketer, Angad Bedi will also be seen in an important role in the film.

“Everybody thought I should play Zoya, it is a fun part. I wanted to do something light-hearted but everyone wanted me to do drama. After Khubsoorat, I am doing a light-hearted film. Abhishek Sharma (director) is an amazing person. I have started shooting with Dulquer Salmaan,” Sonam had earlier said about the film.

