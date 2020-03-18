Deepika Padukone indulges in self-care, shares proof of productivity in time of Covid-19. See pic

bollywood

Deepika Padukone is making the best use of her time at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor has been sharing glimpses of how she is utilising her free time and has now shared a picture from her self-care session.

Sharing a picture of herself, wearing a striped blue and white night suit and holding a face massager in her hand, Deepika wrote, “Season 1:Episode 2 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare.”

The actor looks stunning in the picture even without makeup. A fan wrote, “My God, that jawline.” A fan joked, “Covid bhi jaan leraha hai aur tum bhi (Covid is killing and you too doing the same)”. One more fan wrote, “even in a random selfie, you make my heart skip a beat.”

Deepika had started her productivity in the time of Covid-19 series by sharing a picture from her wardrobe-cleaning session. The picture showed several clothes lying on top of each other on the bed and was shared with the caption, “Season 1;Episode 1 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe.”

The actor recently took the ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands. The Ram Leela actor took to Twitter as she shared a video while she is seen washing her hands is forward and backward strokes. In the video, she is seen wearing a mask while she shows the hand-washing technique. At the end of the video, after washing her hands properly, Deepika is seen winking at the camera as she wipes her hands using a towel.

She captioned the post as, “Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge! #COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together! I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe”.

She was nominated by Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for the challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic. She further nominated Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli to further spread awareness on the handwash techniques, amid the coronavirus scare.

