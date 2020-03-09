e-paper
Deepika Padukone makes a meme of herself, poses with a broom at the beach. See pic

Deepika Padukone has shared a meme of her own photoshoot where she can be seen holding a broom as she poses sensuously at a beach. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 09, 2020 09:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone has shared an edited picture from her own photoshoot.
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has shared a meme on her own photoshoot that she did for a fashion magazine. Deepika shared a short video on Instagram stories in which one of her pictures from a photoshoot for Elle has been edited to make it look like she is holding a broom in her hand as she poses on a beach.

Deepika has shared several other pictures from the same photoshoot. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a cantaloupe orange dress that she paired with delicate gold hoops and has ruffled hair enhancing her beauty.

Hindustantimes

Deepika was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak in which she played Malti, a character loosely based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. She will now be seen as real life husband Ranveer Singh’s onscreen wife in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film features Ranveer as former cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev. The film traces the journey of the Indian cricket team’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

Deepika will also begin work on Madhu Mantena’s next, an adaptation of the Mahabharat told from Draupadi’s perspective. Deepika will essay the role of Draupadi in the film. The film is likely to release by Diwali 2021. While announcing the project, Deepika had said in a press statement, “I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life’s lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant.”

Also read: Melvin alleges ex Sana’s cheating claim was her ‘plan’ to correct her image

Deepika has also been signed on for an untitled film in which she will feature along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has also announced a remake of Hollywood hit The Intern, which will also feature Rishi Kapoor.

