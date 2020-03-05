Deepika Padukone’s doll version comes close to her Padmaavat avatar, see pic

bollywood

Fans have a special way to show their affection for their stars but some can be inspired in very different ways. A picture is now going viral which shows Deepika Padukone as a doll.

The said picture is a collage. On one side is the picture of the actor from her 2018 film, Padmaavat and shows her as Rani Padmavati. On the other side is her exact replica as a doll. While features do look a bit different, the overall look comes close.

In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Deepika was seen playing the queen of Mewar and wife of Raja Ratan Singh. The legendary queen was known for her beauty and legend has it that Alauddin Khilji, the sultan of Delhi, took a fancy for her and lay siege outside the mighty fort of Chittorgarh in 1303 CE. The story is disputed for its historical accuracy but is a popular legend. It features in an epic poem, written by Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540 CE, called Padmaavat.

The film was mired in a controversy and its original release date changed after Rajput groups, chiefly the Karni Sena, threatened to stall its release for what they claimed to be an incorrect depiction of history. The was later released after a name change; it was called Padmaavat from earlier Padmavati.

After the film’s release in early 2018, Deepika took a long break to organised her wedding to actor Ranveer Singh, later that year. The two got married in Italy in November 2018.

Deepika’s first release after her marriage was Meghna Gulzar directorial, Chhapaak. The film was inspired by the life of Delhi acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. Chhapaak, too, was mired in controversy after Deepika went to Jawaharlal University to express solidarity with students who were attacked by masked goons inside the university campus in January this year.

Deepika will be seen next in a supporting role in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, in which she plays Romi Dev, wife of former cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil in a film based on India’s unexpected win at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

