Deepika Padukone’s latest photoshoot is too much for Ranveer Singh to handle: ‘Baby reham karo yaar’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 13:47 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone treated her fans to photos from a new magazine shoot on Sunday and husband Ranveer Singh was the biggest fatality. The actor fawned over his wife’s beauty, pleading with her to show mercy.

Deepika recently shot for Elle India and is now sharing pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram. In one set of black-and-white photos, Deepika is seen chilling on a sandy beach in a monokini. “Baby reham karo yaar (Baby please have mercy),” Ranveer commented on the post. Many found his comment too hilarious. “Khud ki bivii ko line marne vala saks (He’s a guy who hits on his own wife),” wrote one fan. “Aapse bhi yahi nivedan he (That’s my request for you as well),” read another comment for Ranveer.

More pictures from the photoshoot show Deepika frolicking on the beach and a close-up of her tanned, sun-kissed skin. She is featured on the cover of the magazine’s March issue.

Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. In the film, Ranveer stars as former cricket captain Kapil Dev who led Team India during the 1983 World Cup. The team, also comprising of Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gawaskar and others, lifted the cup for the first time that year.

Also read: Melvin Louis alleges ex Sana Khan’s cheating claim was her ‘plan’ to correct her image

Deepika plays Kapil’s wife Romi in the film. Her first look from the film was recently revealed online. It showed her with big, floofy hair just like Romi Dev’s. She was seen in a black sweater, tugging on to Ranveer’s arm.

Deepika was recently invited by international fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their event at the Paris Fashion Week. However, she had to cancel her trip due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in France. An official spokesperson for the actor stated, “Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but she had to cancel the trip due to the worsening of the coronavirus situation in France”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more