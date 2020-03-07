83: Ranveer Singh is the spitting image of Kapil Dev in new picture as he lifts 1983 World Cup trophy. See here

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 12:44 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared an unbelievable new picture from his upcoming film, ’83. In the film, he plays former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev when he led Team India to victory during the 1983 cricket World Cup.

The new photo shows Ranveer at Lords Stadium in London, lifting the trophy with a big smile on his face. When compared with the original pics, Ranveer looks exactly like Kapil in the photo. See it here:

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was mighty impressed by Ranveer’s look in the film. “Wah ..! Looking good Ratannnnnn,” he tweeted. Ranveer’s co-star in film, Saqib Saleem wrote, “Even I am waiting to witness this iconic moment on the big screen. Aren’t you?”

Talking about working with Ranveer on the film, Saqib had recently said in an interview that the star is easy to work with. “Ranveer is such an easy guy that we didn’t have to work on it. It just came so naturally because he is just a loving and open guy. He comes to you with arms open to hug you all the time, so he is that warm guy. I don’t think we had to work on that equation at all,” he told IANS.

Saqib, who plays Mohinder Amarnath in the film, added: “He made it very easy. I have to give him credit where it is due that he is one of the nicest and most co-operative co-stars anybody can work with. He is not only a good actor but he makes sure that the other actor also gives his 200 per cent. He always used to discuss scenes with other actors. So, he is very much alive in every scene and it really helped me while working with him.”

83 also features Deepika Padukone plays Kapil’s wife Romi. Tahir Raj Bhasin is cast as Sunil Gavaskar while the film also features Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar in other important roles.

The film is jointly produced by Kabir Khan, Phantom Films, Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishnu Vardhan Induri and co-distributed by Reliance Entertainment. It will release on April 10.

