Deepika Padukone’s weekend travel ideas will crack you up, check out her latest meme

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:49 IST

Deepika Padukone is missing her jet-setter lifestyle amid the coronavirus lockdown. From film shoots to family vacations, Deepika would often be seen at the airport, catching one overseas flight after another. However, the lockdown has definitely brought some change to the scope of her travel plans.

On Friday, Deepika shared a meme about how one can still travel from one room of their apartment to the other. “Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas.. #travel #home,” she wrote in her post. The photo is a floor layout or a two BHK apartment, therefore, definitely not her own home.

Deepika is swimming through the lockdown with a big dose of humour. On Thursday, she accused Katrina Kaif of stealing her idea of posting a dish-washing video. Before that, she showed her fans a Nutella dessert that she made for husband Ranveer Singh. “Season 1:Episode 4, Three Two...ChaChaCha!!! (Un)Productivity in the time of COVID-19!#desert #desertlife,” she captioned the dessert post.

She has also been keeping herself occupied with some at-home workout, self-care and feasting on fruits and juices. In one of her recent pictures, she could be seen sitting in her gym wear after an exhausting workout.

Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently self-isolating themselves to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus which has affected more than 700 people and claimed 17 lives so far in India.

