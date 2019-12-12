Deepika Padukone says she watches cricket with Ranveer Singh: ‘My all-time favourite cricketer is Rahul Dravid’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 12:37 IST

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who has often talked about starting a discourse on mental health, has said we must focus on physical and mental strength equally. She was speaking on the Star Sports’ show Nerolac Cricket Live.

“How much we focus on our physical strength; our mental strength and mental endurance is equally important if not more. At times you feel your body is not keeping up with the mind. I think sometimes it’s the mind that takes over – and nurturing that is very important. A young athlete will figure that along the way, but they should pay attention to that – the grit, courage, determination and spirit is important.”

Deepika will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 in which she will essay the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi, opposite husband Ranveer Singh who plays Kapil Dev in the film. Deepika also revealed that she watches cricket matches with Ranveer. “Ranveer and I watch matches together, he is a very big football fan which everyone knows – but he is also a big cricket fan. We don’t watch every single match, but yes, when there are important games, we either make it a point to sit with each other or with family and friends and make it an event, like the whole nation does,” she said.

“My all-time favourite cricketer is Rahul Dravid; a lot of my idols are not what they have done in the sport and the game, but how they have conducted themselves outside – for me he is somebody I have admired and looked up to, and, he is from Bangalore.”

Deepika is currently receiving positive feedback for her first look posters and teaser of her debut production, Chhapaak. Deepika plays acid attack survivor Malti in the Meghna Gulzar directorial that also stars Vikrant Massey. It is based on the real life story of Delhi’s Laxmi Aggarwal and is slated to hit theatres on January 10.

