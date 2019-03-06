Deepika Padukone shares video with ex Ranbir Kapoor and their chemistry is evergreen. Watch

Deepika Padukone has shared a new behind-the-scenes video from her commercial shoot with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The former couple will appear together in an ad for a paint company. Images from the sets of the ad were previously leaked online. Deepika captioned the new boomerang video simply, “BTS”.

The advertisement shows them as friends - it isn’t specified if they’re together - who’re discussing shades of paint. It ends with Deepika implying that Ranbir is a ‘bacteria’.

Since their breakup several years ago, Ranbir and Deepika have reunited on several occasions - they acted together in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamaasha, and walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra. They even appeared in an internet-breaking image posted by filmmaker Karan Johar, who threw an impromptu party which also saw Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt in attendance.

Speaking at the recent India Today conclave, Ranveer dismissed the suggestion that he feels insecure when Deepika works with Ranbir. He said, “Do I seem like an insecure person, really? I am not an insecure type at all. I am extremely secure in who I am and what I am. I know that nobody can love her the way I do, so it’s cool.”

He continued, “Deepika Padukone ko wife bana diya, yeh hota hai achievement (I made Deepika Padukone my wife, that’s an achievement)! Tere bhai jaisa koi hard-ich nahi hai (No one is tough like your brother, a line from his film, Gully Boy)!”

Also read: Deepika Padukone on why ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor skipped her wedding reception

Ranveer also said that he was open to the idea of working with Ranbir. “We have had many opportunities to work together but none of them have worked out. But you never say never. I have a feeling it will happen in the near future. Hopefully, I would like it to happen sooner rather than later. And I know he wants to collaborate too. So let’s hope it happens. I think it will be quite epic,” he said.

Ranveer recently delivered back-to-back hits Simmba and Gully Boy. Deepika is currently working on Chhapaak, and Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra later this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:29 IST