Deepika Padukone sneaks into Ranveer Singh's Christmas pic, Priyanka Chopra's We Can Be Heroes debuts on Netflix

Deepika Padukone sneaks into Ranveer Singh’s Christmas pic, Priyanka Chopra’s We Can Be Heroes debuts on Netflix

From Deepika Padukone photo-bombing Ranveer Singh’s Christmas picture to the release of Priyanka Chopra’s film We Can Be Heroes on Netflix, here are top entertainment news stories.

bollywood Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 11:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
         

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar host lavish wedding reception: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Nigaar Khan, Gautam Rode attend. See pics

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar in a traditional nikaah ceremony on Friday, and threw a lavish wedding reception in the evening. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and several television stars attended the function.

(Read full story here)

From Paatal Lok to The Queen’s Gambit, the top 10 TV shows of 2020

In hindsight, as creatively fulfilling as 2020 was for underexposed filmmakers, it was unfortunately quite ordinary in terms of television. This is odd, wouldn’t you say? The streaming industry has seen a well-documented boom this year. While most people were confined to their houses, streamers capitalized on the environment in truly capitalistic ways.

(Read full story here)

Ranveer Singh’s ‘little elf’ Deepika Padukone photobombs him in Christmas picture

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a glimpse from his Christmas celebrations with wife Deepika Padukone. In the picture, he could be seen smiling and waving at the camera, while she seemed to have unexpectedly popped up behind him.

(Read full story here)

Inside Kapoors’ Christmas lunch: Ranbir Kapoor wraps arm around Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan hoists Taimur onto his shoulders

Like every year, the Kapoors gathered under the same roof this year as well for their annual Christmas lunch. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of the family gathering on Instagram.

(Read full story here)

We Can Be Heroes movie review: Priyanka Chopra hams her way through Robert Rodriguez’s silly superhero film

With virtually nothing in it for the people who actually pay for Netflix subscriptions, We Can Be Heroes is the sort of kids movie that is pretty much inaccessible to anyone over the age of 13.

(Read full story here)

