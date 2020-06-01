Deepika Padukone wasn’t quite the model student that Samantha Akkineni was. See pics of her report card

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 10:16 IST

A day after actor Samantha Akkineni shared her glorious report card on social media, fan clubs have found Deepika Padukone’s report card and shared it online as well. Deepika had originally posted the less-than-glowing report cards on Instagram last year.

Deepika had shared pictures of comments by her teachers, one of which noted that “Deepika tends to day dream,” while a couple of others said, “Deepika is very talkative in class,” and “Deepika must learn to follow instructions.”

Even Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh, had left a cheeky comment on her post. “Trouble maker!,” he’d called her, and had also agreed about the ‘day dreamer’ comment. “Head in the clouds,” he’d written, with several cloud and hearts emojis.

On Sunday, Samantha had shared several pictures of her old report cards on Instagram stories. “She has done well. She is an asset to the school,” her teacher had written in one of the images. The other image showed remarks such as “well done”, “well done, keep it up”. Samantha had posted the pictures with the caption, “Look what I found again.”

On Sunday, Deepika had celebrated the seventh anniversary of her 2013 romantic comedy, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures with her co-star and ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Ranveer had reacted to the pictures in the comments section, and had written, “Cuuuute.”

The couple has been quarantining in Mumbai during the lockdown, and has also announced a contribution to the PM-Cares fund for coronavirus relief. While Deepika’s last film was Chhapaak, Ranveer was due to appear in Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar. The cop thriller has been delayed because of the virus.

