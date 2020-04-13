Delhi calling: Here’s what these celebs want to do post-lockdown

bollywood

Delhi is not a city; it is a lived experience, shared with everyone who has ever been part of this megapolis. Once a Delhiite, always a Delhiite, they say. We speak to some celebrities from Delhi to know what is that one thing or place they are craving to do or visit once it is safe to venture out. From the leafy stretches of Lutyens’ Delhi to the corner marketplaces rich with the aroma of street food, here is what these celebs miss the most.

Actor Suhail Nayyar, who grew up in North Delhi’s Model Town, and currently resides in Mumbai, says, “I would go to Big Chill in Khan Market and grab a Belgian chocolate shake. No matter how strict a diet I’m following, when I’m in Delhi, I don’t miss this chance.”

YouTuber and singer Bhuvan Bam, who grew up in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, says, “I crave for chhole bhature from the Malviya Nagar market. I have been having them for the last 10-12 years. So that’s where I will go once things return to normalcy.”

Actor Nafisa Ali, who lives in Defence Colony with her family, is currently cooped up in Goa. She says, “The first place I’d like to visit is my favourite coffee shop in Khan Market with my daughters. Delhi skies are so clear now, with all the shades of blue. The Yamuna is so clean that people are taking a dip in it. I am missing all of that and would love to experience it.

Author William Dalrymple is no stranger to the Capital and its historic landmarks, lush with greenery. The Scotsman, who resides in Mehrauli, has his heart in Delhi, and his head up in the hills. “I would frequent places like Jamali Kamali, Rajon ki Baoli and Sundar Nursery. But once this is over, I plan to go somewhere up in the hills…Chamba, Kedarnath, Gangotri etc.”

Designer Namrata Joshipura, a fitness enthusiast and a resident of Defence Colony, is keeping herself busy with baking and cooking. Once it is safe to venture out, she plans to go for a run. “I would go for an uninterrupted 20k run around the beautiful stretch of Lutyens’ Delhi. I have been missing that.”

