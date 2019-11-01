Delhi pollution: Dia Mirza calls out BCCI for holding Ind vs Bangladesh T20 match despite severe AQI levels

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:57 IST

Dia Mirza is one actor who calls a spade a spade. On Thursday, the actor took to Twitter to express her dismay at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s decision to host the India-Bangladesh T20 match on November 3 in Delhi despite severe to extreme pollution levels.

She wrote on Twitter: “It is baffling that the @BCCI has decided to go ahead with the T20 match despite the AQI’s severe 412! This complete denial of the hazards of exposing ourselves to pollution is what cripples our ability to seek and implement swift solutions. #MyRightToBreathe #BreatheLife.”

It is baffling that the @BCCI has decided to go ahead with the T20 match despite the AQI’s severe 412! This complete denial of the hazards of exposing ourselves to pollution is what cripples our ability to seek and implement swift solutions. #MyRightToBreathe #BreatheLife pic.twitter.com/lPZNLfTShq — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 31, 2019

The pollution levels have since touched 459 ( 8am, Friday) with Delhi choking under the twin pressures of stubble burnings from neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab and blatant flouting of Supreme Court norms of bursting crackers only between 8 to 10 pm on Diwali. The dense cloud cover has made it worse.

Dia posted another generic tweet on pollution and right to breathe. She wrote: “And it was baffling last year, and the year before that. Come on #India! Let’s work on acceptance and follow it with conclusive action. We have to shed this attitude of denial. The fundamental #RightToLife starts with our BREATH. #CleanAir #BeatAirPollution #MRTB #BreatheLife” Incidentally, in 2017, Dia was appointed as UN Environment’s Goodwill Ambassador for India and she often speaks passionately on such issues.

And it was baffling last year, and the year before that. Come on #India! Let’s work on acceptance and follow it with conclusive action. We have to shed this attitude of denial. The fundamental #RightToLife starts with our BREATH. #CleanAir #BeatAirPollution #MRTB #BreatheLife — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 31, 2019

Also read: Neha Bhasin recalls how Anu Malik made her uncomfortable, Sona Mohapatra calls out Sachin Tendulkar for praising Indian Idol

Ahead of the match, the Bangladesh team was spotted at a practice session at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Thursday. While players like Liton Das was spotted in a white-blue face mask, many other players were seriously thinking of opting for masks. However, it was their team coach, Russell Domingo, who complained of breathing problems, burning eyes, and dizziness. “Our coach did not feel well. He said his eyes were burning and he was finding it hard to even breathe because of the lack of clean air,” said a Bangladesh team member was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Burning eyes and breathing discomfort weren’t the only problems plaguing the team. With the thick smog cover, even spotting the ball was proving to be a challenge, the report said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 11:56 IST