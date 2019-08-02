Dia Mirza slams reports suggesting Kanika Dhillon was reason behind her split from husband Sahil Sangha

bollywood

Actor Dia Mirza, who announced separation from husband Sahil Sangha on Thursday, has refuted rumours that Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon was the reason behind it. Dia asked the media to be graceful and also apologised to Kanika for the drama.

“This is to clarify and put to rest all kind of speculation that is being bandied about by a certain section of the media regarding my separation with Sahil. It is most unfortunate to see the level of irresponsibility exercised,” she wrote in a tweet. “What is even more unfortunate is that our colleagues names are being tarnished and maligned by this media. As a woman I will not stand for another woman’s name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie,” she added.

“There is absolutely no truth to the alleged reports and no third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways. We have requested the media to be graceful and allow us this time for some privacy. Really hope they can respect that,” Dia added and also shared a message for Kanika, “I am so sorry Kanika that people can be so disgraceful. All my love to you.” Kanika responded, “Thank u! @deespeak always admired ur work.. and now admire u more for ur graciousness and what u stand for as a woman and as a person!! Much love and big hug!”

Kanika had also shared a tweet to clarify the rumours earlier on Friday. “Laughable-Despicable-Irresponsible! Fiction writing is my job!Can tabloids b a lill more responsible pls? Jst bcos 2news items come at d same time-They can’t b interlinked! It’s not a potpourri! Hav NEVER met Diya/ Sahil in my ENTIRE life! Pls get over it n let us get back 2work,” she wrote. Kanika and director Prakash Kovelamudi also confirmed that they got separated two years ago, in an interview published on Spotboye on Thursday, which is perhaps what gave wind to the rumours.

“Yes, we did split but not during Judgementall Hai Kya. It happened two years back, before the cameras rolled on the film,” Kanika and Prakash said in the interview. Prakash added that the distance between them was what caused the split. However, they are still friends and recently worked together on Judgementall Hai Kya.

Dia and Sahil were together for 11 years and got married in 2014. Dia announced her separation on Twitter, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.

“We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter. Thank you, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha.”

