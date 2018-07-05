Dhadak actor Ashutosh Rana on comparisons with Sairat: It’s like comparing two brothers

A remake is always compared to the original product for resemblance or the lack of it, even as the makers call the scrutiny inevitable yet unfair. That’s the case with the upcoming film, Dhadak, the Hindi remake of the Marathi hit, Sairat.

Its song, Zingaat, which was also a part of the original, is making waves but also fuelling more comparisons. Actor Ashutosh Rana, who stars in Dhadak, says, “I think yeh debate hona hi nahi chahiye, kyunki Marathi film apne aap mein itni achhi thi, isliye toh remake kar rahe hain! Remaking it itself is [like] saying that the film was very respectable and honourable. But one can see more things in that one film. What’s the harm in that? Both are completely different. It’s like comparing two brothers, who belong to the same mother! What’s the point then? They have the same teachings, culture and preachings, but are different.”

He will be seen playing Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s on-screen father in Dhadak. The film, apart from being Janhvi’s launch vehicle, will also star Shahid Kpaoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Ashutosh is all praises for the duo. “They both are superlatively good, please don’t call them newcomers! They are so well-equipped, you don’t feel they are new even for a minute. In fact, today’s generation is so ready, they don’t learn on the job, they are prepared. This is very different from the time when I started off as an actor.”

Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and Badrinath ki Dulhania. Ashutosh had worked in the former playing Alia Bhatt’s dad.

All praises for Shashank, he says, “Shashank knows what Ashutosh can do, and I completely trust and surrender to him. He’s a brilliant storyteller. He’s quite a gentleman. Whenever he wants any actor to give another take, and he has to give instructions, I have never heard him use the mic. He leaves his chair, comes close to the actor, and speaks in his/her ear, about what he wants. If he takes even five retakes for one scene, he will say ‘excellent shot, but we will take one more’ for each one!” laughs Ashutosh.

