Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor, Sairat actor Rinku Rajguru pose for an epic pic together, see it here

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:11 IST

Janhvi Kapoor met with Marathi actor Rinku Rajguru and shared an image on her Instagram late Sunday. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Rinku’s hit film, Sairat. Titled Dhadak, the Hindi movie was produced by Karan Johar and featured Ishaan Khatter opposite Janhvi.

Sharing the image, Janhvi captioned it with a heart emoji. Janhvi was seen in a colourful tee and denims while Rinku was dressed in a classy black salwar-suit.

Before the release of her debut film, Janhvi had revealed she first watched the original with her mom, late actor Sridevi. “I saw Sairat with my mom at home. I remember watching it and telling mom that I wish this was my first film, I wish I could do something like it. Mom and I had this big discussion about how even she wanted a role like this for me,” she told Deccan Chronicle.

“My character is different from the original character played by Rinku. What Rinku has done in Sairat, nobody can do that. I have tried my best to be honest towards my craft,” she added.

Janhvi has recently completed work on her film alongside Rajkummar Rao, Roohi Afza. She is currently working on Dharma Productions’ biopic on fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena who had a pivotal role in the 1999 Kargil War. She will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan’s Dostana 2 as well as in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.

Janhvi’s dad and filmmaker Boney Kapoor has also announced a film with her, Bombay Girl. “I am surely very excited about the film. Janhvi will be doing something completely different from what she is doing in all her other movies. I feel whenever a parent works with his/her kids, it’s an emotional experience, and the same holds true for me. I was equally overwhelmed when I teamed up with Arjun [Kapoor; son] for the first time,” he told Hindustan Times.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 10:09 IST