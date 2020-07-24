Dil Bechara reactions: Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans celebrate his legacy as film climbs to 9.9 rating on IMDb

bollywood

Shortly after the Friday premiere of Dil Bechara, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans began sharing their reactions to the film -- his last -- on social media. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

Dil Bechara was among the country’s top trends in the country. Within minutes of the release, the film’s IMDb rating climbed to 9.9, based on over 500 ratings. Fans shared their thoughts about the film, as they watched it unfold. While some expressed joy at watching Sushant make his ‘entry’ one last time, others were moved by the special tribute that the filmmakers paid him.

“Sushant’s smile and the light in his eyes is mesmerizing. The movie is full of life and will keep you engrossed,” one person wrote, sharing a short video of the film, shot on their phone. “Let go of your emotions if you have to. It is important to grieve, for your own sake. Don’t deny your feelings,” author Chetan Bhagat wrote. “My heart is so heavy today. The pain is unbearable,” wrote another fan.

#DilBechara



I am sure all of you are watching the movie and the reaction is enormous on Twitter. I can feel it in Tokyo. Here the Disney hot star plus does not work but I can feel the emotions of you all. I can feel millions tears 😭 and tweet please



pic.twitter.com/dZPyXpD3xv — #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@positivedrive) July 24, 2020

😭🥺 with a very heavy heart

I'm sure I'm gonna cry 🥺#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/2YGDAlCXa5 — 🆆🆃🅵𝓚𝓪𝓫𝓱𝓲 𝓴𝓱𝓾𝓼𝓱𝓲 𝓴𝓪𝓫𝓱𝓲 𝓰𝓱𝓾𝓶 (@Arpi0104) July 24, 2020

Charge once more, then, and be dumb!

Let the victors, when they come,

When the faults of folly fall,

Find thy body by the wall!

-Matthew Arnold #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/BMIDhDDcC8 — Dr.Laxmi Singh (@melomaniac_21) July 24, 2020

The film opens with a tribute to Sushant, in which the actor can be seen playing the guitar, with a quote by him written on the screen: “Perhaps the difference between what is miserable, and that which is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith.” At the end of the film, a montage of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film’s shoot are shown and a message follows: ‘You will always be missed.’

The film is an adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in our Stars, about a young girl with cancer and the charismatic boy she meets while undergoing treatment. The book was previously adapted into a hit Hollywood film, directed by Josh Boone, starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in lead roles.

Sushant plays Immanuel Rajkumar Junior, also known as Manny, while newcomer Sanjana Sanghi plays Kizie Basu. Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his directorial debut after many years as a successful casting director in Bollywood. The film features a soundtrack by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

