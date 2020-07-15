e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Dil Bechara song Taare Ginn: Sushant Singh Rajput takes Sanjana Sanghi and her oxygen tank to prom. Watch

Dil Bechara song Taare Ginn: Sushant Singh Rajput takes Sanjana Sanghi and her oxygen tank to prom. Watch

Dil Bechara’s second song, Taare Ginn was released on Wednesday. It shows Sushant Singh Rajput take Sanjana Sanghi to her prom.

bollywood Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput is the perfect date for Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara song Taare Ginn.
Sushant Singh Rajput is the perfect date for Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara song Taare Ginn.
         

A second song from Dil Bechara is out. Titled Taare Ginn, it is a romantic number featuring lead stars, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, on a lovely date.

The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghosal and shows Sushant take Sanjana to prom. He arrives, all cool and dashing, to her house on a bike. He holds her oxygen tank in front of him while she hugs him tight from behind and they ride to the prom together.

 

There, he asks her to dance in a cute and creative way. She, evidently smitten by him, says yes and the three--the boy, the girl and the tank--swing around the dance floor.

Music-maestro AR Rahman has composed the album of the film, penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. Earlier this month, the film’s title song was released. Oscar-winner Rahman said the album of the film is “carefully curated” and Rajput’s memories makes it even more special. “Composing music doesn’t have any formula, it is a thing of the heart. When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present it to the director. This whole album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant,” the composer said

Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green’s book The Fault In Our Stars. The Hollywood version starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. Sanjana plays Kizie Basu in the film, a cancer patient, while Sushant plays Manny, an osteosarcoma survivor.

The film will be Sushant’s film which will release post-humuously on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. Sushant died on June 14 at the age of 34.

