Dilip Kumar’s family friend assures that the actor is fine, asks not to spread false rumours

A family friend of screen legend Dilip Kumar, Faisal Farooqui on Monday refuted reports that the actor has again contracted “lung infection”. The 95-year-old actor was last month admitted to a hospital for treatment for mild pneumonia.

Farooqui rubbished a couple of reports claiming that Kumar was being treated for the ailment at his residence. “This news is not true. @TheDilipKumar is fine. Pls don’t spread rumors. Dilip Kumar sahab is doing well- at home in the company of his loved ones. -FF,” he tweeted from the actor’s official Twitter account.

Dear @Spotboye pls refrain from mischievous posting and fake commentary abt @TheDilipKumar’s health. Saab is doing well. -FF https://t.co/RScQ2uqJwu — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 29, 2018

This news is not true. @TheDilipKumar is fine. Pls don’t spread rumors. Dilip Kumar sahab is doing well- at home in the company of his loved ones. -FF https://t.co/1jB2JGag6K — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 29, 2018

Farooqui also called out an online portal for spreading “mischievous posting and fake commentary” about Kumar’s health.

The veteran actor was being treated for recurrent pneumonia earlier and was discharged from the Lilavati hospital on October 11. Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news on the actor’s official Twitter handle.

“Allah ka shukr hai @TheDilipKumar Saab hospital se discharge hogaye aur abhi ghar pohoch gaye hain. (Thank God Dilip Kumar saab has been discharged from the hospital and reached home),” the tweet read. Doctors have advised complete rest and isolation to Kumar for a few days to prevent infection, Farooqui added in the post.

Allah ka shukr hai @TheDilipKumar Saab hospital se discharge hogaye Aur abhi ghar pohoch gaye hain. Doctors have advised complete rest isolation for few days to prevent infection. Thank you all for your prayers. More updates later. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 11, 2018

Known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’, Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam. He is married to former Bollywood actor Saira Banu who shared the screen with him in the film Bairaag.

