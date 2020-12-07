Diljit Dosanjh supports Bharat Bandh called by farmers on Dec 8: ‘I am praying this issue is resolved soon’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 14:25 IST

Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Grewal are among the Punjabi artistes who have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers on December 8. Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws for the past 11 days.

Diljit, who has extended support to the protest and also joined it on Saturday, shared a photo supporting Bharat Bandh. He wrote in another tweet, “ANN DAATA. Ena Rab Roop Bandeya Nu Terrorists Kehna BAND KARO. BHARAT HAI WANG MUNDRI VICH NAG PUNJAB DA. Asi Sarey Ardaas Karde Haan Ke Jaldi Ton Jaldi Maslaa Hal Hove wrote on social media (Stop calling farmers terrorists, they provide food to us all. If India is a precious ring then Punjab is its shining jewel. I am praying that this issue is resolved soon).”

After extending his support to the cause of the protesting farmers on social media, which led to an ugly spat with actor Kangana Ranaut, Diljit on Saturday joined the farmers’ protest at Singhu border and addresses the protesters from the stage. “We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers,” Diljit said. He is also said to have donated Rs 1 crore to purchase warm clothes for the protestors.

Ahead of the Bharat Bandh, police increased deployment at various Delhi border points. Farmer leaders also welcomed the support of political parties to the nationwide strike against the laws and demanded that the legislations be repealed.

Talks between the government and protesting farmer unions so far have been futile and the sixth round of discussions is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.