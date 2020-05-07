Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur connect virtually, cinematographer undergoes brain surgery after suffering a fall

bollywood

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:28 IST

Chitrangda Singh says casting couch exists but Bollywood is ‘not the place where anybody forces you’

The #MeToo movement, which shook Bollywood in 2018, saw many bigwigs being accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour. Chitrangda Singh, in a new interview, admitted that the casting couch exists and she has been propositioned but maintained that there is no coercion to give in.

(Read full story here)

Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur have a team Malang reunion

Months after the release of their romantic-action flick, cast of the film Malang including actors Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu met each other for a virtual reunion on a group video call.

(Read full story here)

Vivek Oberoi provides financial aid to 5,000 daily wage workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Wednesday said he has supported 5,000 daily wage workers, who are suffering due to lockdown across the country. Vivek and Fintech start-up Financepeer founder Rohit Gajbhiye have joined hands to donate funds to the last mile workers such as labourers, maids, drivers and others.

(Read full story here)

FWICE general secretary says film shoots may not resume anytime soon

As the government relaxes several restrictions and allows various offices to function almost two months after a complete lockdown was announced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, film and TV shoots may not begin anytime soon. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) general secretary Ashok Dubey has said.

(Read full story here)

Cinematographer Nadeem Khan hospitalised, undergoes brain surgery

Noted cinematographer Nadeem Khan has undergone brain surgery at a hospital here after he suffered a fall. Khan, son of famous Hindi novelist and scriptwriter Rahi Masoom Raza, was admitted to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on Monday evening after he fell from a flight of stairs and suffered injuries in head, shoulder and chest.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more